Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) including its President Hameed Haroon, Sarmad Ali, Rameeza Nizami, Mumtaz Tahir, Munir Gillani and Shahab Zuberi.

In a statement, the minister said the government firmly believes in basic constitutional right of freedom of expression. He said that the government would continue to provide all possible facilities for promotion of independent and responsible journalism and media industry in the country.

The minister said that joint efforts in collaboration with media representative bodies would continue to address all challenges faced by to the journalist community and media industry.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani also felicitated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

In a statement, he said the office bearers of APNS rendered innumerable services for journalism.

He said he was hopeful that the leadership of APNS would utilise their energies for the welfare of people related to media. He said free media was essential for the promotion of democracy and democratic values.

The newly elected representatives should play their role for resolving problems faced by the journalist community, he added.