Share:

LAHORE : A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association called on Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday and discussed with him the Ramzan Package-2019.

While talking to the delegation, the minister said that subsidy of Rs 9 billion on flour was wasted last year, and the common man had not been provided any relief. However, the incumbent government would provide flour and other essential items to the common man on subsidised rates during the holy month of Ramzan.

Earlier, the minister attended prize distribution ceremonies of private schools. He said that quality education, health and other basic amenities were fundamental right of every citizen and the government would give these rights to them.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power with the agenda of change and masses would witness the change soon. “We will give peaceful and prosperous Naya Pakistan to the next generation,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched an excellent programme for eradication of poverty and unemployment in the country.