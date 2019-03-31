Share:

ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in the Balochistan province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The operation was conducted on a tip off in Bahmbor mountainous area between Sibi and Kohlu in the Balochistan province. According to an ISPR statement issued on Saturday, cache of arms and ammunition including explosives, rockets, mines, and mortar ammunition were recovered during the operation. The intelligence-based operation was conducted on terrorists’ suspected hideouts. It was part of the on-going operation Radd ul Fassad, a military offensive launched in February 2017 against the latent threat of terrorism. According to the official sources, the ammunition was to be used in terrorist activities to sabotage peace in the province.