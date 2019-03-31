Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar has said thE government was focusing on long-term policies for sustainable economic growth.

Addressing as chief guest at the fourth LPG and energy conference on Saturday, he said: “We will not allow anyone to create hurdles in prosperity and progress of the country. No institution, including FBR will disturb business community. We will take on board all stakeholders.”

He said previous governments looted and plundered national exchequer.

“Pakistan became bankrupt due to the former rulers. We inherited economic crisis. We took other measures instead of going to IMF for bailout package”, he said, adding that priority of the government was to reduce national debt and current account deficit. He said PM Imran Khan was taking unprecedented steps for economic revival of country. “We are focusing on providing free healthcare to the poor. Everyone will have to contribute if Pakistan is to be made prosperous and progressive country.

We will consider the rightful demands of LPG Association. Ease of doing business is in the manifesto of PTI.

Addressing the International Conference FamilyCon, he stressed the need of focusing provision of quality healthcare services in less developed areas. “We will give due importance to recommendations of the Academy of Family Physicians for achieving the goal of healthy Punjab”, he said. Appreciating holding of such an event, he said that it was an opportunity to learn from the experience of experts from all over the globe. He said that quality healthcare facilities for the poor was priority of PM Imran Khan. For the first time in the history, he said, poor would avail Sehat Card facility for free treatment. “For strong and prosperous Pakistan, all sectors need to work together. This is the only way to move forward”, he concluded.