Former interior minister and disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar on Sunday said that many of the oppositions’ complaints regarding accountability were valid.

Addressing a press conference in Wah Cantt on Sunday, he strongly criticized the government’s policies and said that unfortunately, Pakistan is caught in a huge debt crisis but the government is not focused on country’s issues.

“Incumbent government has broken all previous records of debt,” Nisar said and added everyone is struggling for it their own interests. The government continues to change its statements on daily basis.

The former minister said that the country is being through debt and there is need to think properly on this issue. A debate should be held in the parliament on the issues the country face, he said.

Nisar said: “There is no difference between the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif regarding India. Begging for peace is not suitable for respectable nations.”

He asked if anyone could teach PM Imran Khan that government’s cannot be run on tweets, adding that he shouldn’t have mentioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s felicitation in tweet .

“The prime minister needs to think properly before taking any decisions regarding India, while a debate on the issue of Afghanistan should also be held,” he said.

While advising the government to address the opposition’s complaints regarding accountability, Nisar asked the government to make the process of accountability transparent.