Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Saturday said the government wanted to bring changes in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws for improving its performance but opposition wants to amend these laws for protecting their cases which were made against them during their tenures. Talking to a private news channel, he said accountability would be held without any discrimination and the people of the country had given mandate to Prime minister Imran Khan for the purpose. He said after getting bail Nawaz Sharif was not admitted to any hospital at yet and the court had granted bail to him for just six weeks.