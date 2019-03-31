Share:

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser says the government wants to formulate a free and balanced foreign policy that fulfills the objective to develop relations with comity of nations on basis of equality.

Addressing a ceremony at an Institute of Special Education in Tarbaila, he said the country is confronted monetary and external challenges but no compromise would be made on sovereignty of the motherland.

Asad Qaiser said the country would be out of crises soon and people would enjoy fruits of the policies adopted by the government for their welfare.