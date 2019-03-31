Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bayney Karran, Ambassador of Guyana for Pakistan based in Beijing, Saturday said that his country wanted to promote business relations with Pakistan as close cooperation would enable both countries to get better market access in each other’s region.

He said this while exchanging views with business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Bayney Karran said that Guyana’s 75% area was covered with forests and it was exporting high quality wood products to many countries including China. He said Guyana has good natural resources including oil, minerals and semi-precious stones. He said agriculture contributed to 50% of Guyana’s GDP and it was now focusing on food processing industry and added that Pakistan and Guyana could learn from each other’s experience by enhancing cooperation in agriculture, oil, minerals, forestry and other sectors. He said Guyana was a member of the 14 countries of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Pakistan could get better market access to CARICOM and South America by enhancing cooperation with Guyana. He said tourism was another potential area of mutually beneficial cooperation between Guyana and Pakistan. He assured that he would cooperate in promoting business linkages between the private sectors of both countries.