Harry Styles praised Stevie Nicks as ‘’everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend’’ as he introduced her at her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The 70-year-old star made history on Friday (29.03.19) as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice and she was introduced by Harry, 25, who spoke about their close friendship.

He said: ‘’She is more than a role model - she’s a beacon to all of us. Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend. Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that is true, Stevie.’’

While Harry found fame as a member of boyband One Direction, Stevie accidentally referred to him as a former NSYNC member while praising his solo record ‘Harry Styles’.

Speaking to reporters backstage at the ceremony, she said: ‘’When he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC...’’, before smiling after she was corrected.

Meanwhile, Harry also spoke about the emotional intensity of Stevie’s songs, explaining that she has made his ‘’mascara run’’ on many occasions.

He said: ‘’If you’re lucky enough to know her, she’s always there for you. She knows what you need, advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl -- she’s got you covered. Her songs make you ache, feel on top of the world, make you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She’s responsible for more running mascara - including my own - than all the bad dates in history combined. That is true Stevie.’’

And Harry, who performed the Tom Petty duet ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York with Stevie, compared the Fleetwood Mac and solo star to Nina Simone.