LAHORE - The 431st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Hussain, popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain, continued on Saturday.

Several food stalls were set up on the shrine premises in connection with the Urs celebrations.

Madhu Lal Hussain was a 16th century saint famous for his Punjabi Sufi poetry. Devotees from different parts of the country came to pay homage to the saint on Saturday. The roads leading to the shrine have been decorated with banners and posters. Devotees were seen standing in long queues to enter the shrine. They showered rose petals at the shrine and decorated it with garlands. Free food distribution points were also set up by philanthropists at different points.

Every year a huge fire is lit up at the shrine and people light lamps in large numbers. Police have made three-tier security arrangements for the occasion. SP Security Faisal Shahzad said foolproof security measures had been taken to avoid any untoward incident. He said two SDPOs, one SHO, six inspectors and 380 policemen were deployed on duty at the shrine. Police snipers have also been deployed and Dolphins also continued patrol in nearby streets to monitor the situation.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority and the Punjab Auqaf Department are jointly organising the Urs, which will continue until April 1.