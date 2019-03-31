Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday accused National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of
Bilawal denigrated the government and blamed NAB, being used for political engineering. ‘PPP will not be pressurized by the current government which cannot take criticism. PM Khan is making false cases against the opponents,’ he added.
He further revealed that there is evidence against one federal minister and his brother but he is still not apprehended by the authorities.
Talking about Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto stressed that no one should give statements against Afghanistan’s elected members. ‘The people of Afghanistan will decide what sort of government they want.
Earlier, PM Imran Khan while addressing a public rally in Ghotki vowed not to spare those who misused the national exchequer and firmly restated to get the looted money back.
He stressed that PMLN and PPP leadership will not be exonerated unless they give back the public money.
Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that they would ensure conservation of forest at all cost.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his party leadership visited Madeji forest, area of Shikarpur district and said that strict action would be taken against encroachers. He directed the concerned authorities to retrieve forest land from the land grabbers.
Bilawal said that the provincial government was facing financial problems to complete the ongoing development projects as the federal government did not issue due share to
He warned the federal government against reserving 18th Amendment. The PPP leader termed government