Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday accused National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of biasness and the government of non-seriousness towards elimination of corruption.

Bilawal denigrated the government and blamed NAB, being used for political engineering. ‘PPP will not be pressurized by the current government which cannot take criticism. PM Khan is making false cases against the opponents,’ he added.

National action plan should be implemented and action should be taken against the banned outfits. ‘How can my statement be against the country, when three of the govt’s ministers have links with the banned organizations?’

He further revealed that there is evidence against one federal minister and his brother but he is still not apprehended by the authorities.

Talking about Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto stressed that no one should give statements against Afghanistan’s elected members. ‘The people of Afghanistan will decide what sort of government they want. Decision regarding Afghanistan’s future rests in the hands of their elected members.’

Earlier, PM Imran Khan while addressing a public rally in Ghotki vowed not to spare those who misused the national exchequer and firmly restated to get the looted money back.

He stressed that PMLN and PPP leadership will not be exonerated unless they give back the public money.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that they would ensure conservation of forest at all cost.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his party leadership visited Madeji forest, area of Shikarpur district and said that strict action would be taken against encroachers. He directed the concerned authorities to retrieve forest land from the land grabbers.

Bilawal said that the provincial government was facing financial problems to complete the ongoing development projects as the federal government did not issue due share to Sindh government.