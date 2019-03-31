Share:

FAISALABAD - Federal Minister for Communication & Postal Services Murad Saeed and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway (M-3) at Jaranwala Interchange (M-3) near here on Sunday (today).

According to General Manager (PKM) M-3 Muhammad Naseem Arif, Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway is an important section of Karachi Peshawar Motorway and its completion will not only accelerate trade activities but it will also reduce traveling distance between many cities especially Lahore and Multan besides reducing journey cost.

Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway (M-3) section is 230km long and its total construction cost is Rs 148.653 billion. This motorway passes through Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek singh and Khanwal districts while it will facilitate people of Lahore, Sheikhpura, Mangtanwala, Nankana Sahib, Bucheki, Jaranwala, Syed Wala, Tandlianwala, Sitiana, Sammundri, Mamonkanjan, Mureedwala Toba Tek Singh, Rajana, Kamalia, Pir Mehal, Shorkot and Kot Islam.

Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway has four lanes and its one lane is 3.65 meter wide. Its outer shoulder is 3 meter wide whereas width of its inner shoulder is one meter while commuters can travel on it with a maximum speed of 120km per hour.

Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway has eight interchanges, three service areas, eight bridges, three railway crossing bridges, 34 small canals/distributaries, 60 underpasses, 201 cattle creeps and 701 culverts.

The intelligent transport system has also been installed on Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway which has converted it into a model motorway. This system will also help to regulate and control vehicular traffic easily.

State-of-the-art technology has also been installed on Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway besides digitalizing its all affairs, including lane marking, installation of digital LED screens, electronic toll system, electronic weighing bridges and digital control room. CCTV cameras have also been installed on Lahore-Abdul Hakim Motorway to monitor and control vehicle speed and criminal activities on this route.