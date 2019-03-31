Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to victimise and harass the resistance leaders and activists in Occupied Kashmir, the Indian government has formed a special group comprising top policemen and officers from intelligence, investigative, and tax agencies to take action against them and their sympathisers.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an official order issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard said the group will have representatives from police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the income tax department.

The Additional Director General of Police, CID, of Kashmir police will head the group which will meet on a weekly basis and submit their action report regularly.

The group, apart from other terms of reference, is supposed to take action against sympathisers amongst government employees including teachers etc. who are supporting the anti-India and pro-freedom activities in the occupied territory.

The group will also identify all key persons including leaders of the organisations involved in supporting the resistance movement in any form and take action against them.

The move to form the group came after the Indian government banned socio-religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami and Muhammad Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

Meanwhile, an officer of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) committed suicide in Baramulla district on Saturday. A sub-inspector of ITBP, Chandar Mani, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at a camp in Kunzar area of the district.

A soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was also injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama.

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade on a CRPF bunker in Pulwama, leaving one soldier injured.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 423 in Occupied Kashmir since January 2007.