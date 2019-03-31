Share:

According to the ANI news agency, a MiG-27 aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed near Sirohi in the western state of Rajasthan, with the pilot managing to eject safely.

The Indian Air Force has confirmed the crash, saying that the aicraft experienced engine problems.

The aicraft was on a routine mission from the Utarlai Air Force base when it crashed, with no futher details being available.

The site of the crash is around 150 kilometers from the Pakistan border. While the IAF is on the high alert due to ongoing tensions with Pakistan, it is likely that the jet was on combat air patrol mission, local media reports suggested.

This has been the ninth crash of an IAF jet this year, with the latest such incident taking place earlier in March.