Share:

ISLAMABAD- All over the capital city, Islamabad Traffic Police personnel are deployed as a ‘Road Safety Awareness’ campaign is launched with an aim to educate motorists and pedestrians aware of the traffic rules. SSP Traffic Division Malik Matloob Ahmad Awan said that the year-long campaign was organised in the city aimed to educate road users for minimizing the accident ratio. The traffic police officers have been directed to ensure that the road users strictly observe traffic signs, signals, traffic rules and regulations on the city roads, he added.

He further said that cameras were also being used to curb the practice of speeding of the road users in the city.

Moreover, Malik Matloob said that the citizens, during the awareness campaign, were being informed that the use of mobile phones while driving was dangerous and the habit should be avoided altogether.

The traffic officer directed the department’s education wing to arrange lectures, seminars, walks, radio programmes and also use other mediums of communication to spread awareness among the general public.