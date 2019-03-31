Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has vowed to defend 18th Amendment at all costs, saying no one could roll back the constitutional provision that provided autonomy to federating units.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Saturday, he criticised statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying holding 18th Amendment responsible for bankruptcy was an attack on the constitution.

“PM Imran Khan has claimed that Pakistan is going through crises due to the 18th Amendment, implying that the constitution is responsible for the bankruptcy,” Kaira said.

He said the finance minister had also promised that share of provinces would not be reduced in NFC award.

He reiterated PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance that government would not be overthrown. Instead, he said, the PPP wanted the government to change its direction.

Rejecting the impression given by the premier that those who joined train march were given money, he said people were ready to give their lives for Bhutto.

“PM cannot gather even 1000 people in Ghotki,” he claimed. He criticised PM for taking on the political parties, saying he (PM) should reveal names of those seeking for relief.

“People are at the receiving end from this regime. The government is increasing petrol prices by Rs12.

Exchange rate of dollar is also on the rise which will lead to inflation and increase in the gas and electricity tariff,” he added.