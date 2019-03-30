Share:

It amazed me when my younger brother who is studying in a private school namely, Bolan asked me for money for his fees, new uniforms and book covers. The school`s policy had changed in terms of uncovered books and uniform essentials which require frequent replacement now.

What options do we have now? We all know the state of affairs in government schools.

We admit our children to private schools to provide them quality education, such measures of fee hikes and imposed necessities will only make it difficult to sustain private education.

Education is no more education as far as private schooling is concerned; it is more of a profiteering business venture I suppose. As a business student, I urge all relevant stakeholders to review the situation to make education worth sustenance.

WAHEED WAHID,

Turbat, March 11.