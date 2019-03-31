Share:

KARACHI - State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Saturday said that graduates of madrasah have not been given due status in the affairs of the state.

“Islam is the religion of peace and Ulema and students of madrasahs are the people who serve Islam and people in the cause of Allah.”

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi stated during a visit to Jamia Banoria Karachi here on Saturday. Mr Afridi praised the services rendered by the institute, saying that 10,000 students including 1000 girls are acquiring education at Jamia Banoria.

“Foreigners belonging to more than 48 countries seek knowledge here which is an honour for Pakistan,” the minister said.

Afridi said that the PTI government intends to run all affairs of the state within the sphere of injunctions of Allah and His Prophet SAWW. He appreciated the efforts of Pak Army, Rangers and Police for bringing peace to the city. “There will be no more terrorism and National Action Plan will be implemented in letter and spirit,” he pledged. 0

While talking to media, the minister of state for interior said that the family of Bilawal Bhutto has rendered sacrifices for the country and it is his rights to raise questions. He however, said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto never spoke against the country and Bilawal should also reconsider over his remarks.

“I am ready to respond to all queries raised by Bilawal Bhutto and will respond him in the National Assembly over NAP implementation,” he said and added that the steps taken by the incumbent government for implementation of the NAP are unprecedented. He further asked as to why when queries were asked over money trail and NAB inquiries, the PPP leadership raises other questions. “No one is above the law and politicians allegedly involved in corruption will be dealt accordingly. The law will take its course.”

The federal state minister Shaheryar Afridi earlier also visited Darul Uloom in Korangi and met Mufti Taqi Usmani, who survived an assassination bid in the city that claimed the lives of two guards while drivers of two vehicles were left critically injured.

The minister assured that steps would be taken to ensure foolproof security of the clerics in the city and the government would soon trace and arrest thee culprits behind the incident. Meanwhile, Shehryar Afridi lauded the role of Rangers in establishing peace in Karachi. The Minister of State for Interior said that peace has been restored in Karachi, which now no one can disrupt it again.

Addressing the 26th passing out parade of Sindh Rangers here on Saturday, Mr Afridi said that Rangers have played a key role in bringing about peace and normalcy to the city and the rest of Sindh.

Shehryar Afridi said that Sindh Rangers’ contribution has also been very commendable in holding some recent international events including PSL matches in the city.

He informed that Sindh Rangers have carried out around sixteen thousand operations in five years and arrested over twelve thousand terrorists and criminals.

The minister of state said the state cannot be blackmailed on any pretext, nor the government would make any compromise on constitution. He warned the miscreants and anti-state elements to leave their nefarious practices.

He said our continuous efforts and sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies for peace have brought us to the point where the world now considers and values our stance.

As many as 981 cadets passed out during the passing out ceremony.