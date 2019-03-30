Share:

LAHORE - Rashid Malik (ZTBL), partnering with Inam Ul Haq clinched the Governor’s Cup National Ranking Tennis title after beating Col Ijaz/Mian Usman in straight sets in the veteran over 55 years final played at Chenab Club Faisalabad Saturday. Malik and Inam played exceptionally and outsmarted Col Ijaz and Mian Usman by 6-2, 6-2.

In the men’s doubles semifinals, Hassan Choudhary and Abid Ali Akbar upset top seeds Aqeel Khan and Shehzad Khan 6-2, 4-6, 11-9 while in the second semifinal, second seed pair of M Abid and Waqas Malik was convincingly beaten by Murtaza brothers, Mudassar and Muzamil, in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. In boys’ singles U-18 final, Ahmed Kamil beat Zaib Auragzeb 6-2, 6-2 and in boys’ singles U-14 final, Hamid Israr beat Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-2. In ladies singles semifinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Noor Malik 7-5, 6-2-and Sara Mansoor beat Mehek Khokhar 7-5, 6-2.