Leo Messi scored twice as FC Barcelona beat local rivals Espanyol 2-0 to take another step towards the Liga Santander title of Saturday afternoon.

Barca had struggled to break down a compact Espanyol side before Messi curled home yet another magnificent free kick in the 72nd minute of the game.

He then side-footed home after good work from Malcom in the 89th minute to net his 31st goal of the season and confirm the win.

The game had been billed as a duel between Messi and Espanyol's Chinese forward Wu Lei, but Wu Lei began the game as substitute and only played 25 minutes, while Messi was once again decisive.

First half goals from Saul Niguez and Diego Costa put Atletico Madrid on the way to a comfortable 4-0 win away to Alaves, who missed the chance to move into fourth place with the defeat.

Alvaro Morata added a third goal for Atletico just before the hour and Thomas Partey made it 4-0 in the 84th minute to keep Atletico 10 points behind Barca.

Leganes produced a surprise in the south-Madrid derby with a 2-0 win away to fourth placed Getafe.

Michael Santos opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and Juanfran sealed the win, which just about assures Leganes' place in the top flight for another season, with a goal on the break seven minutes from time.

Getafe were well below their best and Leganes could have won by more goals, but Guido Carillo saw a first half penalty saved by Getafe keeper, David Soria.

Iago Aspas was the hero as Celta Vigo fought back from 2-0 down to claim a vital 3-2 win at home to Villarreal.

Aspas scored a free kick and a late penalty in Celta's second half fightback with Maxi Gomez netting a header between his two goals.

Celta kicked off third from bottom of the table, four points behind Villarreal and looked as if they were going to finish the game seven behind after Karl Toko Ekambi and Alfonso Pedraza (who scored a magnificent solo goal) put the visitors 2-0 up.

Aspas' opening goal from a free kick inspired Celta's fightback and the striker, who was only making his second appearance of 2019 due to injury, ended the game in tears due to the emotion of the win and with virtually all the fans in Celta's Balaidos stadium chanting his name.