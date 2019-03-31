Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has issued another notice to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and summoned him on Tuesday in the illegal award of LNG tender to the ETPL.

Former PM had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi investigation team and recorded his statement. He also submitted 22 answers out of 75 questions. He informed the investigation team that he had written to Ministry of Petroleum for getting the documents related to remaining questions of NAB team.

The NAB had started investigation on the complaint of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and also asked him to submit all evidence related to the issue but he could not do it so far.

The NAB Rawalpindi issued third summon of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with the subject of call-up notice to the person acquainted with the facts of the case U/S 1999, inquiry against authorities including Prime Minister, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, concerned secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas Company, Inter State Gas Systems, Elengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and others regarding illegal award of LNG tender to ETPL.

The notice says: “Whereas, the competent authority has taken cognisance of an officer, committed by the subject accused persons under the provision of NAO 1999 on allegations of deceitfully, fraudulently and dishonestly causing loss to the national exchequer, misuse of authority and obtaining pecuniary advantage through corrupt, dishonest and illegal means during award of LNG Terminal-1. Whereas, the subject inquiry has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence regarding award of LNG Terminal-1 to ETPL and import of LNG from Qatar which relates to the commissions of the said offence.”

The NAB had also requested the Interior ministry to place the name of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Exit Control List (ECL).