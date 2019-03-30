Share:

ISLAMABAD - The quarterfinals of the 18th National Men and Women Netball Championship-2019 will be played today 9Sunda) at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Sindh, KP, Wapda, Gilgit/Baltistan, Higher Education Commission, Islamabad and Elite PNF have booked their births for the quarterfinals in the women category. Wapda, Balochistan, Gilgit/Baltistan, Railway, Punjab, Navy, Army and Sindh will play in the men’s quarterfinals.

In the women’s event; Army beat Punjab 30-10 goals, Sindh beat KP 32-7, Wapda beat AJK 47-0 and Army beat Elite PNF 38-12 goals while Islamabad and HEC got walk overs against Pakistan Board. Sindh also received walk over against Balochistan.

In men events, Army beat Sindh 58-20 goals, Navy beat Police 33-15, HEC defeated Islamabad 28-16, G/B beat KP 25-11, Punjab beat AJK 46-5, Police beat AJK 28-4. Railways and Balochistan got walkovers against PAF and Wapda respectively. KPK also got walk over against PAF.