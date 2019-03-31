Share:

LAHORE - City police on Saturday introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure for hotels and guesthouses in Lahore. The owners are directed to fully implement the new SOP or face the music. A police spokesman said the new SOP was devised on the directions of Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir as part of the national action plan. According to the SOP, the hotel administration is bound to keep complete record of the guests. Also, the luggage of guests should be searched properly at the time of their arrival in hotels. The hotel owners are also directed to install CCTV cameras inside the building besides setting up special control rooms.