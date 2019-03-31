Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his government’s resolve to improve and expand railway network to lower pressure on the roads and to promote tourism in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Jinnah Express train at Lahore Railway Station, the premier hoped that upgradation of railways would provide speedy travelling facility to the people with an added comfort and affordability.

The non-stop luxurious train will be plying between Lahore and Karachi and cover the entire journey in fifteen hours.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would seek help from China to improve its Railways as it was the leading country in terms of train technology. “I am going to China next month and will seek Chinese cooperation in this regard,” he said. Prime Minister Khan said that more rail tracks were required for reducing pressure on the roads. “Across the world, a common man uses train and this actually shows the priorities of the countries,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan had a great potential for tourism and Railways could play a major role to promote this industry.

The premier said that Main-Line 1 project would bring about a revolution in railways besides facilitating the people, adding that he would direct the ministry of petroleum to use trains for freight. The prime minister added that the country would get benefit through improvement in railways and the government would provide all possible support to upgrade its system.

He regretted that the use of railway tracks in Pakistan had decreased by 2000 kilometres since the British left the sub-continent.

Responding to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid’s request for health cards for Railway labourers, the premier said: “Unfortunately, the [previous] prime ministers would consider themselves kings and doled out gold coins to their friends. But being a responsible prime minister of a democratic government, I will not make any announcement before discussing it with the federal finance minister,” the prime minister observed.

Nonetheless, Imran Khan admitted that everybody should get health insurance in the country and the government was starting health insurance from lower level. He said health cards would support medical treatment up to Rs720,000.

“We have to uplift the deprived segment of the society.” he said, adding that every salaried person and labourer should have free medical facility.

Earlier, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his address announced to launch Sir Syed train in a month’s time. Rashid said this train will ply on upgraded ML-I at a speed of 160-220 kilometres per hour, reducing the Lahore-Rawalpindi travel distance to about two and a half hours.