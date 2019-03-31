Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again invited the opposition to sit with the government and cooperate on issues of national importance.

Talking to media persons in Multan on Sunday, he said Pakistan is facing various challenges on external front, including, Indian aggression, attempts to isolate Pakistan at international level and efforts to push Pakistan from grey list into black list of Financial Action Task Force.

The Minister said the situation demands that the government and the opposition should set aside their differences and cooperate on these issues.

He said the government has decided to appoint Sohail Mahmood as next Secretary Foreign Affairs after the superannuation of Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on 16th of next month.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Sohail Mahmood, who is currently high commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi, is a senior diplomat and has also served in Washington, New York, Turkey and Thailand.

He expressed the confidence that Sohail Mahmood will represent Pakistan well as foreign secretary like his predecessor Tehmina Janjua.