LAHORE- Pakistan have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the fourth ODI. Match Referee Jeff Crowe imposed the fine after Imad Wasim’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Imad has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If Pakistan commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Imad as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by him and Imad will face a suspension.