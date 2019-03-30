Share:

ISLAMABAD -Former Pakistan Cricket team skipper Rashid Latif Saturday said everyone is blaming head coach, captain and chief selector but no one is bothered to take notice of actual culprit and that is PCB Chairman, who is not being paid and works on honorary basis, which is wrong as chairman slot must be a paid one.

“Pakistan is the only cricket-playing nation where PCB chairman is selected and not elected. PM Imran Khan had also told them during the meeting to bring solid plans. The matter of fact is until and unless we don’t pave way for and elected PCB chairman, Pakistan cricket would continue to suffer. It is chairman’s job to keep an eye on what is going on right under his nose.”

Rashid said he had identified Abid Ali’s sheer talent two years back when he scored a century against Port Qasim. “He is outstanding, committed and dedicated player. He should have been given chance much earlier and when his own region Lahore was not ready to give him opportunity, it was Islamabad Region and especially IRCA President Shakil Shaikh, who provided Abid a powerful platform and also helped him at every single step. Abid, luckily got chance to make debut for Pakistan team against Australia in the 4th ODI and that too because Imam-ul-Haq got sick, or else, he would have kept on waiting for another few years till he had passed his peak like witnessed in number of cases in the past. I want to know why Chairman PCB announces selection committee, appoints MD, names captain? In which other cricket playing nation, chairman cricket board announced these things. I am sure Imran Khan will look into these technical areas and made decision in the best interest of Pakistan cricket.”

Rashid said If Pakistan had batted first and fielded second then captaincy should have been discussed.

He also requested the PCB to stop taking players from PSL performances

“In Pakistan, PSL and shorter format cricket is the criteria of selection for longer version of the game, which is completely wrong. It was first match of Imad Wasim as captain and why should he be criticizes.”

He also requested the PM to ensure no government involvement in electing PCB chief as per his vision and everything would be crystal clear. “The prime minister has the chance to make amendments in the PCB constitution and let elected persons decide about the future of players and cricket as until and unless free, fair and impartial system is not adopted, Pakistan cricket will continue suffering.”

About defeat in fourth ODI, Rashid said such a defeat could shatter the confidence of players as the match was well under their control but they let it slip out of their hands. “Pakistan team must have to come up with different approach and highly positive frame of mind to bounce back from the latest setback of losing the match, which was almost in their bag,” Rashid concluded.