Pakistan’s exports to China during first eight months (Jul-Feb) of current fiscal year increased by 3.97 per cent as compared to same period of last year.

The exports from Pakistan to China during the period under review increased to $1.15 billion compared to the exports of $1.106 billion recorded during Jul-Feb (2017-18), according to latest data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The imports went down to $6.628 billion in July-February 2018-19 from $7.32 billion in same period of last year.

On year-on-year basis, the imports went down to $686.078 million in February 2019 against the imports worth of $780.621 million recorded during the same month of last year.

While the exports of goods and services from Pakistan to China also decreased from $127.308 million in February 2018 to $118.707 million in same month of current year.

The trade deficit between Pakistan and China, during first eight months (Jul-Feb) of current fiscal year, shrank by 11.93 per cent.