Share:

Eifel Tower Opens

Picture Credits:

Wikimedia Commons

On 31 March 1881. The Eifel Tower opens its door for the world. The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including the tower`s designer Gustav Eifel and then French prime minister Pierre Tirard. The idea of Eifel Tower came into being when Two French engineers discussed a latticework structure to mark the 100-year anniversary of the French revolution.

Also known as the “iron lady”, Eifel Tower remained the tallest man-made structure on the planet for more than four decades. Although the idea of the tower faced protests by various French artists and stakeholders, Gustav Eifel along with his team turned the idea of such a tower into reality.

For more than 130 years, Eifel Tower has remained an iconic structure in the world with millions of visitors flocking into Paris see the tower every year.a