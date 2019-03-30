Share:

ISLAMABAD-Imposition of ‘health tax’ on tobacco and soft drinks has likely been shelved as the government is reluctant to impose the levy due to alleged pressure of multinational tobacco companies, The Nation learned on Saturday.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiyani in December 2018 had announced imposing ‘health tax’ on tobacco and ‘energy drinks’, which would have increased the prices of these products.

The decision was taken in order to discourage the smoking, tobacco products and beverages as it would have become expensive to afford.

Pakistan is signatory of World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control and has vowed to become a ‘smoke free’ country.

Official sources at the ministry of NHS said that despite of several attempts, the ministry has remained unsuccessful in approving the proposal of health tax by the federal government. “Ministry of Finance, and Federal Board of Revenue are reluctant in giving their nod for imposing ‘health tax’ as powerful lobby backed by multinational tobacco producing and manufacturing companies is opposing this levy,” said a senior official.

Official said that the ministry proposed a taxation following the international model of the health levy, which would have helped in increasing the government’s revenue, but the government till now has been giving a cold shoulder to the health ministry in this regard.

Official added that FBR supports the multinational tobacco producing companies for avoiding health tax and elimination of third slab. However, a special senate committee had recommended elimination of 3rd slab. “There is no possibility of imposition of health tax in near future,” said the official.

Earlier, in May 2018, President Dr Arif Alvi had also raised concerns on FBR for allegedly providing relief to tobacco companies.

In his tweet, after attending a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, the president had stated, “I took FBR to task wherein they provided relief to tobacco companies by reducing duties and creating 3-tax tiers resulting in loss of Rs40 to Rs50 billion in revenue. It smells of corruption as our revenues went down, sales went up, huge profits were made and 23% more smoking was done”.

The official said that however, the ruling party despite of supporting the cause of discouraging smoking in the country, has not taken practical measures of increasing taxation on companies.

Official added that ministry of NHS had proposed that the health levy collected would be spent on public health.

Health tax is imposed with different names in different countries. And it is being collected from around 42 countries in the world. Tax has two basic requirements including its imposition on health hazard goods and its income should be implementing on health.

The Senate Special Committee probing decline in tax collection of tobacco sector had also recommended removal of the third slab of cigarette, and backed the stance of ministry of NHS.

Twelve members Senate Special Committee was convened by Senator Kulsoom Parveen which after months of working prepared its report on decline in tax collection of tobacco sector.

The committee recommended to the government that the three-tier taxation system on cigarettes should be removed and reverted back to the two-tier system.

It also said that the government should systematically increase Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes every year to comply with the WHO Framework Convention of Tobacco Control (FCTC) rules and increase government revenues as proven elsewhere in the world.

The third tier introduced by the FBR had substantially increased smoking in the country without any financial benefits.

Spokesperson ministry of NHS Sajid Shah said that ministry had completed its work and proposed the ‘health tax’ before the federal government. Now, it is up-to the government when to decide to adopt and implement the levy on products.