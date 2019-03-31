Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have felicitated Hameed Haroon and Sarmad Ali for having been unanimously elected President and Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

The president also congratulated Rameeza Nizami, who has been elected as Senior Vice President, Mumtaz Tahir elected as Vice President, Munir Gillani elected as Joint Secretary and Shahab Zuberi elected as Finance Secretary. He also expressed his pleasure at the election of a 35-member executive committee by the AGM of APNS, comprising of major national and regional newspapers as well as magazines.

The President hoped that newly elected APNS will work for responsible and meaningful journalism and that Government-Media relations will grow stronger and fruitful during the tenure of the new body. The Prime Minister also felicitated the newly elected APNS office bearers. The prime minister also congratulated the Executive Committee of the APNS over its election.

He said besides president and general secretary, the election of other office bearers including Rameeza Nizami, Mumtaz Tahir, Munir Gilani and Shahab Zuberi manifested the trust of the journalists’ community in them and their leadership qualities. The prime minister hoped that the new APNS body would strive to resolve the problems faced by their community and bring durable progress and stability to the media industry. Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani also congratulated the newly-elected leadership of the APNS.