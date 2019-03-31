Share:

LAHORE - WWF-Pakistan joined more than 180 nations around the world to celebrate Earth Hour, the global movement united by millions of people worldwide to show their commitment to protect the planet.

In Lahore, Wapda Chairman Muzammil Hussain was the chief guest at the ceremony arranged at Wapda House. All the lights were switched off for one house at 8:30pm to renew pledge for conserving energy.

Addressing the ceremony, Muzammil said that Wapda had joined hands with WWF-Pakistan to organise Earth Hour as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said that energy conservation was need of the hour. “We must conserve energy now so that we have resources in the future”, he said, adding, Wapda has devised a comprehensive strategy for harnessing water and hydropower resources to improve water availability and offset the adverse impact on climate. He said that construction work on Mohmand Dam was about to start in couple of weeks, while construction of Diamer Basha Dam would also commence this year.

Director General WWF-Pakistan Hammad Naqi Khan said that in 2019 the country continued to embrace the true essence of the global Earth Hour movement. “Earth Hour was first celebrated in 2010 in Pakistan, and we have seen it grow bigger with each passing year. This is a very optimistic sign that our aim to rally people from all corners of the country for our planet has anchored roots. In the past decade, Earth Hour has inspired millions to support and participate in critical climate and environmental initiatives, helping drive climate policy, awareness and action worldwide. If we take a look into our past we would understand that movements have shaped our lives—movements matter— and the Earth Hour movement will shape our future.”

Other major landmarks across the country also participated in Earth Hour by switched off lights. These included: DCO Office; Avari Hotel, PC Hotel, Wasa, Lesco, Fatima Group, Wazir Khan Mosque, Hazori Bagh, Trail Dehli Gate, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, MCB House, LDA Complex, Parliament House, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Pakistan National Monument, Damn-e-Koh, Pak-China Friendship Centre, Shah Faisal Mosque, Convention Centre, D-Chowk, Lake View Park, 7th and 8th Avenues, Sindh Assembly and Frère Hall.