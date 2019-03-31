Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has kept the development budget under tight control to restrict the soaring budget deficit of the country, as it has released Rs417.4 billion in nine months (July to March) of the ongoing fiscal year.

According to PSDP implementation plan, the government should have released 70 percent funds of the annual allocation by March 2019, which is Rs472.5 billion. However, the government has released lesser amount than the implementation plan to control the deficit. The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has released Rs417.4 billion in July to March period of the year 2018-19.

Under disbursement mechanism put in place in consultation with the finance ministry, 20 percent allocated funds are required to be released in each of the first two quarters and 30 percent each in the third and fourth quarters of the financial year. That should mean the total releases should be 70pc in first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 31.

In September 2018, the government had revised the development budget to Rs675 billion for the year 2018-19 from the total budgetary allocation of Rs800 billion. However, the federal government had informed the provinces that it would release only Rs575 billion for the development sector due to the tight fiscal space.

The government has so far released Rs417.4 billion for different development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first nine months (July to March) 2018-19. According to latest data of PSDP 2018-19 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the government released a total of Rs 173.9 billion for development projects of various ministries, divisions and related departments out of Rs 291.55 billion budgeted allocation. The government has not released development funds so far for Inter-Provincial Coordination Division and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms released a total of Rs180 billion for various development projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Rs17 billion out of Rs28.065 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of Pakistan Railways.

According to the data, releases to Azad Jammu & Kashmir have been significantly lower this year. For example, the Planning Commission released Rs17.6 billion so far to AJK against a total allocation of Rs25.8b. During the same period last year, Rs22 billion was provided to AJK against the same allocation of Rs25.8 billion. Likewise, Gilgit-Baltistan was provided with Rs13.4 billion this year against an allocation of Rs17.5 billion compared to Rs15 billion last year out of Rs18.3 billion allocation.

The government is releasing development budget at slower pace to control the budget deficit. The budget deficit had already surged to one trillion rupees in just six months. The country’s expenditures stood at Rs3.36 trillion as against the revenues of Rs2.33 trillion during the first half (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal (FY2019) year. The budget deficit was recorded at Rs1.03 trillion (2.7 percent of the GDP), according to the latest data of ministry of finance. The government had upward projected the budget deficit to 6.3 percent of the GDP (Rs2.39 trillion) for the ongoing fiscal year as against the target of 5.1 percent of the GDP.