The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to bring its own mayor in Karachi.

Party leader Khurram Sher Zaman said his party is all set to bring its mayor in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

“We will solve the problems of Karachi,” he said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

He criticised former mayor Mustafa Kamal’s master plan for the city. It failed to solve the city’s problems, he said. “We will make a new master plan for Karachi.”