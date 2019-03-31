Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said country’s economy was on right track but people will have to put up with the inflation for some time.

Talking to media after attending a conference on ‘Applied Entrepreneurship- Think & Grow’ organised by the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC) here, the PM’s adviser attributed the rise in inflation to the depreciation of the rupee.

He, however, expressed his optimism that problem would be over soon as the government was taking remedial measures to improve economy.

Dawood said that country’s trade deficit had declined in the past six months owing to prudent polices of the present government. On promotion of textile industry in the world markets, prime minister’s adviser stressed the need for moving steadily towards modernisation of textile sector.

“The government is working on a comprehensive strategy based on value addition to invigorate the entire cotton chain in order to double the textile exports,” he said, adding that strategy formation was afoot to reduce cost of industrial production.

Answering another question, Razak said, “Country’s economy cannot sustain policy of granting subsidies to various sectors. The policy of granting subsidies

has been done away with due to paucity of funds.”

Earlier, addressing the conference, Prime Minister’s adviser said that government was giving priority to innovation and promotion of entrepreneurship in the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also keen to encourage entrepreneurship and appropriated steps taken in that regard.

Dawood said the country needed more entrepreneurs to enhance business activities. Giving an example, he said China and the United States (US) had become great nations due to massive contributions of entrepreneurs.

The adviser emphasised that young entrepreneurs should adopt a long-term strategy to be successful in their respective fields instead of looking for overnight success.

“The entrepreneur should know that failure was also a part of the process. One should not lose hope and be optimistic as failure also gave chances and lessons to rise,” he said.