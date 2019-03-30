Share:

Pinkett unfollows Kardashians on Instagram

NEW YORK (GN): Jada Pinkett Smith has unfollowed the Kardashians on Instagram after the KUWTK trailer featuring the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods alleged cheating scandal dropped. Jada Pinkett Smith has unfollowed the Kardashians on Instagram.

Although the 47-year-old actress was a close friend of the reality TV family, she recently unfollowed matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian on the picture-sharing platform, due to the fallout from the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, TMZ reports.

Jada recently took Jordyn Woods’ side after the model - who was best friends with Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner - was accused of hooking up with Tristan, the father of Khloe’s baby True.

Jordyn - whose late father was a good friend of Jada’s husband Will Smith - appeared on Jada’s ‘Red Table Talk’ to discuss the incident, during which she admitted Tristan kissed her, but insisted she did not kiss him back.

Jada is said to have ‘’made it clear’’ that everyone should try to put the cheating incident behind them but the Kardashian family’s new trailer for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 16 has shown that they are not ready to let it go.

Jordyn was reportedly left devastated after the show’s new trailer aired this week, as it shows Khloe breaking down in tears over the allegations.

Speaking about the trailer, a source told Us Weekly magazine: ‘’[Jordyn is] obviously mortified by the trailer, and her mom is upset about it too, but they expected it. It’s still difficult to relive, and Jordyn is glad to be out of L.A. while everyone is talking about it. It’s humiliating and she is still haunted by it. She’s trying to look fabulous on social media, but it’s still a lot for any person to deal with.’’

In the clip, Khloe can be seen crying as she opens up about the alleged affair - which caused the end of her relationship with Tristan - and says it has been tough working through such a difficult period in the public eye. She said: ‘’It just sucks it has to be so public. I’m not just a TV show.

‘’Like, this is my life... Tristan might love me, whatever that means. He has no respect for me whatsoever.’’

Later in the trailer, Khloe - who shares 11-month-old daughter True with the NBA star - is seen screaming in the car while she’s on the phone. She shouts: ‘’My family is ruined.’’

Tom Holland’s family keeps him grounded

LONDON (CM): Tom Holland has credited his family for keeping him grounded despite his international fame and success. Tom Holland’s family keep him grounded. The 22-year-old actor credits his parents and his brothers for keeping him humble despite his huge celebrity status. He said: ‘’My parents and brothers are such cool people that they wouldn’t really let my life change that much. I’ll come home from a hard day’s work and my mum will tell me to do the dishes, ‘It’s your turn.’’’

Tom rose to fame playing the titular role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and it is a role he has wanted since he was a young boy. He added: ‘’I’ve been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid. I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons.

Danielle Lloyd’s eldest son has therapy

LIVERPOOL (GN): Danielle Lloyd has revealed her eight-year-old son Archie has been seeing a therapist to combat his anxiety. Danielle Lloyd’s oldest son is having therapy to cope with anxiety.

The 35-year-old model - who has Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and five-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara and 18-month-old Reggie with fiance Michael O’Neill - enlisted professional help for the youngster and has found it’s helped him to open up to her more and she thinks parents shouldn’t be afraid to seek assistance from outsiders when they are struggling with their children.

She told Closer magazine ‘’Archie’s only eight but he’s a sensitive boy. ‘’I’ve taken him to a therapist and it’s helped him open up to me.

‘’Now if he has any worries, he’ll tell me. ‘’I want my kids to know it’s OK to talk about their feelings. ‘’And it’s a good lesson for us parents to learn that we can ask for help if our kids are struggling too.’’

Danielle has been open about her own battle with anxiety and has learned to combat her feelings with exercise and refusing to shut herself away.

She said: ‘’People say, ‘You’re on the telly - how can you have anxiety?’ They haven’t got a clue. ‘’We all have the same worries. It’s hard to know what the trigger is, but I’m a shy person and life can be hectic.

‘’Earlier, I had so much anxiety, my heart was beating out of my chest at what felt like a million times an hour. ‘’I was breathing heavily and felt sick.

‘’I’ve learned it’s better to leave the house, see people, and talk about it, as that’s therapy in itself. ‘’I’ve also started doing breathing exercises at home too.’’

The brunette beauty - who underwent emergency surgery in 2012 after her breast implants burst - admitted her previous cosmetic surgery was done because she felt so ‘’rubbish’’ about herself so she should have sought to tackle the underlying issues instead.

She said: ‘’I had surgery before because I felt rubbish about myself. ‘’I didn’t need a boob job - I needed a therapist!’’