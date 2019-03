Share:

RAWALPINDI-Membership department of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will remain open on Sunday for membership renewal as March 31 is the last date for renewal.

Malik Shahid Saleem, President RCCI, said that they had already intimated the members through letters, emails and SMS that the membership of Rawalpindi Chamber shall expire on March 31 and all members have been advised to get their membership renewed on or before the last date.