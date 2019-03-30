Share:

ISLAMABAD- Ahmer Saldera and Ali Suria won the 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship-2019 doubles title while ijaz Ur Rehman kept hold to top slot in the Master’s singles after completion of 15 games Saturday.

In the professional round singles, Ijaz Ur Rehman maintained top position by scoring total of 2,868 pins with 191.2 average after first 15 games. He is being closely followed by Robert with total 2,840 pins and Aleem Agha with total of 2,838 pins.

In doubles category, total 12 teams took part. In first round each player played a set of three games and four teams out of 12 qualified for the final round. In final each team played a set of two games. Pair of Ahmer Saldera and Ali Suria with a total of 762 pins won the title. Aleem Agha and Robert secured 2nd position with 742 pins while Fazil Maniya and Shabbir Lashkar were 3rd with 718 pins.