PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise intelligence Police thwarted major attempt of smuggling and seized huge quantity of ammunition and weapons on Saturday.

Sources said that the Excise Intelligence as per routine checking of a rikshaw in Peshawar thwarted smuggling of 14 rifles, 7000 rounds and six M16 rifles. They also arrested a smuggler Fazl Ghafoor. Syed Fayaz Ali Director General Excise lauded the personnel for keeping close watch over anti-social activities and arms smuggling.