Share:

The government has named Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood as the new foreign secretary of the country.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Sohail Mahmood will replace Tehmina Janjua, who will retire on April 16 after serving for two years.

He said, “Sohail Mahmood has been appointed foreign secretary after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Foreign Minister lauded outgoing foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua for handling difficult situations in an excellent manner.

It is worth mentioning here that Janjua was the first female foreign secretary of Pakistan.

Newly appointed foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood who is currently severing as Pakistan's High Commissioner to India, has a vast diplomatic experience.

He has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey, ambassador to Thailand and permanent representative to the UNESCP Bangkok for four years till 2013.

Sohail Mahmood has also served as political coordinator for Pakistan’s delegation to the UN Security Council before assuming office in Bangkok. He was Additional Foreign Secretary for America at the headquarters before leaving for Thailand.