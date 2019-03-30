Share:

NEW YORK-Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and both called for more women to be included. Stevie Nicks and Janet Jackson have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Nicks, 70 - who was previously admitted into the Hall of Fame for her work with Fleetwood Mac - made history as the first female to be inducted twice as she was honoured on Friday (29.03.19) for her solo career.And both women used their acceptance speeches at the ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York to call for more women to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Stevie said: ‘’For me to tell you a story from my heart, about what this means to me, is very hard ... because this has never happened to me before. [It’s only happened for] 22 men and four -- zero women, and now one woman. ‘’[Now] I’m like, ‘Hey man, I can do it!’ Now I’m telling all my friends. The girls in Haim? I’m like, ‘Okay you guys, you gotta really get it together now. One of you needs to step away. And don’t break up your band, just do an album so you have it. Because it’s gonna take 20 years before you get in! So you’ll already be like, 60.’ Again, this is the problem of getting in. I started Bella Donna in 1979. I had been in Fleetwood Mac for not even four years, more like three-and-a-half years... This is a hard thing to do. Because you have to – the times are different.