ISLAMABAD - The two-year extension given to the military courts to try hardcore terrorists expired on Saturday (March 30) amid major opposition parties’ refusal to participate in the government’s briefing summoned to decide the fate of such “speedy” justice system.

The military courts were established in the country in January 2015 for a period of two years followin g the deadly terrorist attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School on December 16, 2014. Following the attack, the then government had made the 20-point National Action Plan on Counter Terrorism with the consensus of all political parties. The plan also included establishment of military courts.

On this, then parliament had given one-time approval to the establishment of military courts through the 21st amendment in the constitution and another amendment in the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

Through another 23rd Constitutional amendment, the parliament had given an extension to the military courts for two years more following their tenure had expired in January 2017.

“The two-year extension given to military courts to try terrorism-related offences ends today. Heartening to see opposition parties, especially PPP, resist the government attempt to extend their tenure yet again…,” Reema Omer, an international legal advisor, tweeted. She also hoped that Pakistan never “sees such a draconian parallel (in) justice system ever again.”

546 cases out of 717 sent to these courts have been finalised

Since their establishment, some veteran politicians including former Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar and Awami National Party leader Afrasiab Khattak had been criticising these fearing due process of law would not be followed in these courts.

The Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two major opposition parties, have recently refused to participate in the meeting invited by the government to brief all parliamentary parties on implementation of NAP 2014. It is being believed that the meeting, scheduled on March 28, was called to decide the fate of military courts.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had sent invitation letters to the heads of all parliamentary parties to attend a briefing on the “speedy” implementation of NAP against terrorism scheduled to be held at the Parliament House.

However, the PML-N and the PPP refused to get the briefing as both said that this briefing should be given in the parliament instead in a meeting of selected leaders. PPP also said that the government was not serious in the implementation of NAP as it has already suggested to it to convene an in-camera joint sitting of parliament for the briefing on the plan and military courts. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), another opposition party, also refused to participate in it.

According to the date shared by the government in December 2018, the federal government sent as many as 717 cases of suspected terrorists to military courts since their establishment. Out of these, 546 cases have been finalised and a decision has yet to be taken on the remaining cases.

Out of the decided cases, 310 accused in terrorism cases were awarded death penalty while remaining 234 were awarded rigorous imprisonment of various durations including life imprisonment. The military courts also acquitted two accused.

Of the 310 sentenced to death, 56 terrorists have been executed after completion of all legal processes including disposal of their petitions in superior civil courts. The cases of remaining 254 terrorists are pending in the higher courts.

Those convicted were involved in major terrorist attacks including APS terrorist attack, Marriot Hotel Islamabad attack (September 2008), Parade Lane attack (December 2009), and attacks on offices of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) in Multan and Sukkar. The convicts were also involved in Bannu Jail Break incident, killing of foreigners in Nanga Parbat, Karachi Airport attack, and Karachi’s Safora Ghot terrorist attack.