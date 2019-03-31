Share:

BADIN : Voice has been raised in Sindh Assembly against the devastation of coastal belt and persistent water shortage in Badin district particularly in tail-end areas.

These views were expressed by MPA Tando Bago and GDA parliamentary leader, Barrister Husnain Mirza during a media talk here the other day. He said that coastal belt areas were suffering from a huge damage due to acute water shortage. He said when he attempted to raise voice against water shortage in the assembly, his mike was turned off.

Husnain Mirza said he would arrange a meeting with growers within two days and would launch effective struggle against illegal hurdles. He also vowed to file petitions in Sindh High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan against deliberate shortage of water in tail ends and illegal hurdles at Alipur and 30 miles.

Earlier, MPA Tando Bago visited different canals of coastal belt including canals and branches of sub division Kadhan, Rajwah and others.

Sanhi Goni, Ganj Bahar, Mor branch and others.

On the occasion, representatives of Mirza group Syed Raza Shah, Wahid Chandio, Aslam Jamali, Haji Hamzo Chandio, Abdul Qayoom Jamali, Seth Daho Meghwar, Kabeer Ahmed Jamali, Kewal Ram Meghwar and others were also accompanied with him.

PROTEST

Gazetted Officers Association (GOAS) Badin held a protest demonstration in front of Badin Press Club against management cadre and acceptance of other demands. The protest was led by Allah Dino Mallah, central finance secretary (GOAS) Sindh, Karim Bux Panhwar, president GOAS, Badin, Noor Ahmed Chandio, Wahid Bux Rind, Banhoon Khaskheli, Imran Shah, Wahid Rahimoon, Murtaza Leghari, Muneer Ahmed Memon, Anwar Parabi,bNaveed Memon, Yaseen Kumbhar and others.