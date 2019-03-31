Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were wounded critically in knife attack in Chuhng police precincts on Saturday.

Rescue workers said both the victims received multiple injuries and were rushed to Jinnah Hospital. The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. Several locals gathered on the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to hospital.

Abida Bibi and her daughter Rashida were going to a nearby market when a man stopped them outside the house. The man took out a knife and repeatedly attacked the woman and her daughter. As the victim make hue and cry, the attacker fled instantly.

A police official Muhammad Waqas told The Nation that the attacker is said to be a relative of the victims. “The man attacked the victims with a knife after a brief altercation over some dispute,” the official said. “The attacker has been identified as Zahid, a resident of Kasur district.” Zahid arrived in Lahore’s Chuhng neighbourhood shortly before the attack.

The police investigators also reached the spot to record the statement of the victims. The police registered an attempted murder case against the accused and were conducting raids to arrest him. However, no arrest was made till late Saturday. According to Sadar division police, different police teams were working on this case and the culprit would be arrested very soon. The knife attack triggered panic and anger in the low-income neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

The latest incident of “violence against women” comes barely a few days after two women were brutally tortured by their relatives in different parts of the metropolis. Last week, at least four women approached city police and called for help after they were subjected to by their relatives.

Baby dies in road accident

A two-year-old baby died on the spot when a car ran over him in the limits of Wahdat Colony police on Saturday afternoon. The baby boy identified as Husnain was playing in the street outside his house in Karnal Pura when the road accident took place. Nadeem told the police that the car driver fled after killing his son.