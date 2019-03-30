Share:

ISLAMABAD -Helped by a superb unbeaten 51 by Bismah Maroof, star-studded ZTBL hammered PCB XI by 63 runs in the Second Inter Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship-2019 match played here at Diamond Ground on Saturday.

Batting first ZTBL posted highest total of the championship 192 for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. It was outstanding performance by the bankers. Muneeba also contributed 51 while Javeria Kahn made 48 and Nida Dar remained unbeaten after posting quick-fire 34.

Chasing a daunting target, the PCB XI could score 129 for the loss of 8 wickets. Huraina Sajjad played well for her unbeaten 43. Kainat Hafeez made 20. Bismah Maroof took 2 for 3 and Fatima Sana 2 for 23. Bismah Maroof was named player of the match for her sensational al-round performance.

In earlier match played at the same venue, State Bank thrashed sorry Islamabad HEC by 6 wickets. Batting first HEC made 94 for the loss of 5 wickets. Khadija Chishty made 22 and Saba Nazir an unbeaten 21. Hafsa Amjad took 2 for 17.

State Bank achieved the target in 14.4 overs losing 5 wickets. Sidra Amin made unbeaten 33 and Iram Javed 30. Lubna Behram took 1 for 12.

BRIEF SCORES:

Match 1

HEC 94-5 in 20 overs: (Khadija Chishty 22, 31 balls, 3x4s, Saba Nazir21*, 38 balls, Hafsa Amjad 2-17)

State Bank 95-4 in 14.4 overs: (Sidra Amin 33*, 41 balls, 4x4s, Iram Javed 30, 23 balls, 5x4s, Lubna Behram 1-12)

Result: State Bank won by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Sidra Amin & Iram Javed (State Bank)

Match Two:

ZTBL 192-2 in 20 overs: (Bismah Maroof 51*, 32 balls, 7x4s, Munneba Ali 51, 8x4s, 40 balls, Javeria Khan 48, 29 balls, 8x4s, 1x6, Nida Dar 34*, 20 balls, 3x4s, 1x6)

PCB XI 129-8 in 20 overs: (Huraina Sajjad 43*, 43 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Kainat Hafeez 20, 20 balls, 2x4s, Bismah Maroof 2-3, Fatima Sana 2-23)

Result: ZTBL won by 63 Runs

Player of the match: Bismah Maroof (ZTBL)