LAHORE - At least 10 people of a same family were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Punjab’s Nankana Sahib district on Monday.

In his video message, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah said the tested people recently traveled to Saudi Arabia. He said in view of the situation, all residents of the area have been quarantined for 14 days. He said the district administration delivered food items to them at their houses.

The Minister said three field hospitals having the capacity of 160 beds were established in Nankana Sahib while 17 quarantines have also been established to adjust extra 1600 people. He said every possible measure is being taken for the safety of people. Ijaz Shah appealed the nation to stay at homes for their safety and cooperate with the government. He expressed hope that the pandemic would soon be controlled in the country.