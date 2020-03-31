Share:

Islamabad - Above 130 foreign students of International Islamic University (IIU) were allowed flying back to Thailand after complete medical examination, the rector said on Monday. Rector IIU Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai talking to The Nation said that around 135 male and female foreign students from Thailand residing in the university hostel were allowed flying back to their home country. He said that these students were allowed to go back on the request of the Thailand Embassy. Prof. Dr.Masoom Yasinzai said that these students were residing in isolation in the hostels and were allowed flying back after complete medical examination in the university. He said that the Thailand Embassy had requested through Foreign Office to take back their students and the university allowed them after taking the Higher Education Commission (HEC), minister of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) and Foreign Office into confidence. He said that all Thai students were taken to airport in the university transport and they were in good health condition. He also added that there are 2500 more foreign students in the university hostels and they are being provided all facilities there. Rector IIU said that the university medical center and all the staff is looking about the health of the foreign students isolated in hostels. He also added that all foreign from different countries are well in health and safe from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).