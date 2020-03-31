MARDAN - Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir on Monday said that 172 foreigners of Tablighi party are present at Janda Tablighi Markaz quarantine centre where three of them are tested corona positive.
“Currently, 81 suspected of coronavirus are in isolation”, he said this while addressing a news conference at his office on Monday.
Abid Wazir added that 376 samples of virus suspects were sent to Khyber Medical University (KMU) and National Institute of Health (NIH). He added that, however, the results 185 suspected received while 191 are pending.
The Deputy Commissioner added that on 18th March the first result of a patient named Saadat Khan of Manga union council came positive and later on he died.
He added soon after this death, Manga union council was sealed.
He added that later the administration started an awareness campaign in union council Manga.
He said that capacity of 100 to 200 patients is available at Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and 100 to 200 is available at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Mardan while Combined Military Hospital (CMH) is on the disposal of district administration.
He added that in such situation difficult decisions have to be made, however, they have a month’s stock.
He appealed the masses to remain at home and do not violate section 144.