MARDAN - Deputy Commissioner Abid Wazir on Monday said that 172 foreigners of Tablighi par­ty are present at Janda Tablighi Markaz quarantine centre where three of them are tested corona positive.

“Currently, 81 suspected of coronavirus are in isolation”, he said this while addressing a news conference at his office on Monday.

Abid Wazir added that 376 samples of virus suspects were sent to Khyber Med­ical University (KMU) and National Institute of Health (NIH). He added that, how­ever, the results 185 sus­pected received while 191 are pending.

The Deputy Commissioner added that on 18th March the first result of a patient named Saadat Khan of Manga union council came positive and lat­er on he died.

He added soon after this death, Manga union council was sealed.

He added that later the ad­ministration started an aware­ness campaign in union coun­cil Manga.

He said that capacity of 100 to 200 patients is avail­able at Mardan Medical Com­plex (MMC) and 100 to 200 is available at District Head­quarters Hospital (DHQ) Mardan while Combined Mil­itary Hospital (CMH) is on the disposal of district ad­ministration.

He added that in such situa­tion difficult decisions have to be made, however, they have a month’s stock.

He appealed the masses to remain at home and do not vi­olate section 144.