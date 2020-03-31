Share:

MULTAN - The government on Monday declared Abdali Masjid, the largest Tableeghi Markaz of South Punjab, quarantine centre and began the registration and screening of 391 persons including foreigners currently present at the masjid.

The health department set up a camp at the Markaz while the district handed over 750 surgical masks and 100 sanitizers to the administration of the Markaz. The officials launched sterilization process at the Markaz and Rescue 1122 water-canons were used for this purpose.

Earlier, the largest quarantine centre of the country was already functioning at Labour Welfare Complex in Industrial Estate area of Multan. About 1,280 visitors, who returned from Iran, had been brought to this centre and the process of their blood screening was underway.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak visited the masjid and addressed the members of Tableeghi Jamaat. He said that Pakistan was faced with serious threat of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak and it had become imperative for the people to adopt precautionary measures.

He asked the members of Tableeghi Jamaat not to use one another’s utensil or beds and advised them to wear masks and use hand sanitizers frequently. He said that the discipline and cooperation from the administration of the Markaz was appreciable and the government would extend all out support to the people currently residing in the Markaz.