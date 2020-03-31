Share:

Lahore - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of legendary squash player Azam Khan who breathed his last in UK on Saturday.

The Air Chief, who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation, showered praise upon one of the greatest squash players of all times, who died at the age of 95 year. Describing the legend as an inspiration for the young squash players in the country, the Air Chief said that Azam Khan proved that hard work and focused approach would ensure success in fulfilling the desired objectives in one’s life.

He further said that Azam Khan carried along the legacy of his elder brother Hashim Khan by winning four consecutive British Open crowns from 1959 to 1962. He added that his name has acted as a motivating force for the younger generations of Pakistan squash players to achieve greater heights.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Ahmad Hasher Al Maktoum, the UAE’s lone Olympic gold medallist, has termed the demise of former squash great Azam Khan due to coronavirus as a “sad loss for sport”. Shaikh Ahmad said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of such a great squash player. He was such a giant of the sport in general. “I have grown up watching the exploits of legends such as Azam Khan, who came a generation before me. Then I had the good fortune of dealing first-hand with some of the other top squash players, especially from the Khan dynasty [Jehangir, Jansher] and of course Abbas Khan, who was my coach during my success in squash. When such a great player passes away, the entire sporting world comes together to mourn such a loss,” Shaikh added. Shaikh Ahmad started serious shooting only in 1998, although he had joined his father during falcon hunts from a very tender age of four. Then on March 15, 1998 he officially announced he would be moving off from squash and start taking up shooting so that he could win an Olympic medal for the UAE.

Six years later, he not only won the double trap gold at the 2004 Athens Games, but also equalled the Olympic record in the bargain. He landed in Dubai to a hero’s welcome where he was felicitated on arrival by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the family of Azam Khan. May Allah grant him eternal rest in his kingdom,” Shaikh Ahmad added.